Travel Bamboo Airways to open new routes to Con Dao Bamboo Airways has said it plans to set up new air routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Con Dao from August 18.

Business Thai Vietjet inaugurates Bangkok - Khon Kaen flight Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ210 from Thailand’s capital airport of Suvarnabhumi to Khon Kaen, the commercial and political centre in northeastern Thailand.

Business Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opens The Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opened in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 31 to promote the local specialty fruit.

Business Vietnam to develop night-time economy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Vietnam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.