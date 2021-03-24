PM urges safe, prompt COVID-19 vaccination
Injecting COVID-19 vaccine on medical staff in Hai Ba Trung district of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – It is necessary to conduct proper and timely COVID-19 vaccination to ensure safety, towards the vaccination for the whole population, while considering and accessing different vaccine sources and continuing to research and develop domestically-made vaccines so that the vaccines can be put into use in 2022, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed.
Under a notice on Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s conclusion at a meeting of permanent cabinet members on COVID-19 prevention and control, localities nationwide were asked to strictly abide by guidance from the Ministry of Health on pandemic prevention and control, while staying determined to boost economic development in the new normal, ensuring social welfare.
Ministries, sectors and localities were requested to comprehensively and effectively implement fiscal, monetary, trade, investment solutions and policies to support people and businesses to recover and expand production and business, while proposing new support measures.
The PM asked for the strict management of entries and quarantine facilities.
He also assigned the Ministry of Health to direct the whole sector to apply the readiness mode to respond to any pandemic circumstances, and coordinate with relevant agencies to design suitable pandemic prevention and control measures when applying the “vaccine passport”.
The Ministry of Public Security is requested to strengthen its control over exit and entry activities at border gates, while the Ministry of Transport was asked to continue to roll out measures to control people entering Vietnam aboard international flights and give guidance on pandemic prevention and control on domestic flights.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was directed to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies to consider proposals from the Tourism Advisory Council on control measures when international tourism activities are resumed.
The Foreign Ministry was assigned to build plans to arrange flights to bring Vietnamese citizens abroad home when international flights are re-operated, while strengthening communications to provide relevant regulations to encourage Vietnamese citizens abroad not to enter the country illegally./.