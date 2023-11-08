PM urges solutions to realise 5% growth target in 2023
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the necessity to streamline administrative procedures to remove obstacles for business activities, thus addressing challenges, unlocking resources for development, and promoting economic growth.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
In his speech delivered at a question and answer (Q&A) session in the ongoing 15th National Assembly’s 6th sitting on November 8, the PM urged ministries, sectors, and localities to promote growth drivers and implement supportive policies for businesses, particularly fiscal and monetary policies.
It is also necessary to speed up public investment disbursement and attract investment from private and foreign areas, ensure price and market stability, particularly for essential commodities, and expand export markets. It is also necessary to diversify products and supply chains, and advance processing and manufacturing industries, he said.
At the 6th session of the 15th NA. (Photo: VNA)According to PM Chinh, in October, the economic and social situation continued to show positive trends, and achieve significant results in various sectors.
He stressed that utmost efforts should be made to achieve a GDP growth rate of over 5% in 2023, thus providing an impetus for realising socio-economic development goals in 2024.
Attention should be also paid to ensuring national energy security, prioritising resources for high-quality human resources training, addressing the shortage of medicines and medical supplies, and increasing social labour productivity.
In response to questions about the salary reform plan from NA deputies, the PM stated that this is a matter of concern for both the Party and the State.
Wage reform will be implemented in all sectors, including the state and non-state areas, and enterprises, he said./.