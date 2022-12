Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Minister of Transport and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of the 38 cities and provinces where expressways run through to instruct authorities under their wings to conduct compensation and resettlement in line with legal regulations.In a dispatch on speeding up the implementation of important expressways signed on December 29, the PM, who is also head of the state steering committee for national key transport projects, said that bidding should be carried out in accordance with law, stressing the need to select contractors with sufficient capacity and experience to ensure quality and efficiency of the projects.Consulting contractors should be serious and responsible in conducting study, making estimate and monitoring the implementation of bidding packages, according to the document.Competent agencies were also asked to regularly inspect and supervise the project implementation.