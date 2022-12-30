The 2021-2030 socio-economic strategy sets the target of building about 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030. (Photo: VNA)

Localities, investors and construction contractors were requested to ensure that their management, licensing and exploiting minerals to make common construction materials follow resolutions adopted by the National Assembly and the Government.The document also cited the 2021-2030 socio-economic strategy which sets the target of building about 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030, saying the National Assembly and the Government have prioritised resources to expressway construction.The minister and chairpersons will take responsibility before the Government and the PM in realising the above-said requirements as well as instructions made at meetings of the steering committee./.