PM urges strict concentrated quarantine to prevent COVID-19
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs a working session between permanent cabinet members and the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the drastic implementation of concentrated quarantine in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Chairing a working session between permanent cabinet members and the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on February 27, PM Phuc stressed the necessity to carry out compulsory quarantine for those who come from coronavirus-hit regions.
Vietnam does not close border gates and airports, or bans travelling, but all people coming from disease-hit areas must be quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease, he emphasised.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies are responsible for explaining the quarantine policy for these cases, while advising Vietnamese citizens to follow their host countries’ guidance, the PM said.
The Government leader also asked for the postponement of big festivals and conferences across the country to avoid mass gatherings.
Regarding students’ schooling which has been suspended since February, he assigned the Minister of Education and Training to work with the People’s Committees of provinces and cities to decide what suitable time they can come back to school to ensure effective study and absolute safety.
The PM cited forecasts as saying that COVID-19 will be well controlled in the second quarter of 2020 and the world economy will get better in the next few months.
Therefore, PM Phuc required ministries, sectors and localities to take actions to fulfill all socio-economic development targets assigned by the Party and the National Assembly, and prepare for breakthrough growth in the second quarter.
He suggested reducing interest rates, taxes and logistics fees, and rescheduling debts as concrete measures to support the national economy.
The leader also congratulated the country’s doctors and medical staff on the occasion of the 65th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), and lauded their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that as of 9am on February 27, all 16 SARS-CoV-2-infected patients in Vietnam were successfully treated and discharged from hospitals.
Ninety-two suspected cases are being quarantined while 5,474 others who entered Vietnam from affected areas and had close contact with the infected patients are under medical supervision, he said.
Since February 13, no more new infection cases have been recorded in the country, Tuyen said./.