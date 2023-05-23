Society Remains of volunteer soldiers reburied in Ha Tinh province A memorial ceremony and a reburial service was held in the central province of Ha Tinh on May 23 to pay final respects and rebury the remains of 10 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society Events held to improve finance management skills for youth The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Banking Academy on May 23 organised a series of education communication events on finance management called "Future Bankers 2023".

Society Dialogue inspires students’ devotion aspirations The Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) Central Committee’s Standing Board on May 23 held a dialogue with Vietnamese students inside and outside the country to listen to their aspirations and opinions in various issues.

Society Water Week to introduce latest scientific knowledge and experiences in water management Science and Technology Week 2023 (Water Week 2023) in HCM City is introducing the latest scientific knowledge and experiences in water supply and management from around Vietnam and the world.