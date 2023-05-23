PM urges stronger wildfire prevention measures
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged stepping up wildfire prevention measures as heatwaves are scorching many localities nationwide, increasing the risk of wildfires.
In a dispatch signed on May 22 and sent to leaders of relevant ministries, agencies and localities, the PM noted that northern, central and southwestern regions are going through heatwaves that push temperatures north of 40 degrees Celsius in certain areas.
Forest fires have been reported in some localities like Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Quang Nam and Lam Dong, causing great losses, according to the dispatch.
To prevent wildfires and ease their damage, the PM asked Chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to take responsibility for the work in their localities.
Inspections and supervisions over wildfire prevention and control should be enhanced and considered a key task, he said, asking them to review forces and equipment, and outline wildfire prevention and control plans.
The leader stressed that relevant forces need to work round the clock during the dry season and hot days.
He also emphasized the need for localities to raise the capacity of forest rangers in forest management and fire prevention and control, while intensifying the communications work to improve public awareness of the issue.
They should keep a close watch on weather forecast and wildfire warnings, and report fires to the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the PM said.
The MARD was tasked with instructing and organizing wildfire prevention and control nationwide, while the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security will review wildfire prevention and control plans in the localities where their units are based, and stand ready to mobilize forces and equipment for firefighting when requested.
The Ministry of Natural Resources will work to ensure the quality of weather forecast. The Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Ministry of Finance will coordinate with the MARD in the funding for the work.
The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency and other press agencies will continue with the communication work, the dispatch said./.