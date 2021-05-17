Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (middle) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the entire political system and people to take a more swift and drastic approach to driving back COVID-19 pandemic because it could spread anytime if guard is let down.

During a meeting in Hanoi on May 17 between permanent Government members and ministries and agencies, PM Chinh admitted that during this outbreak, new variants are spreading more quickly in cities and provinces, especially in industrial parks, putting pressure on the country ahead of the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

He attributed that to limited management of immigrants, especially illegal entries, while several agencies and localities fail to stay vigilant and lack experience in coping with the disease.



However, he affirmed that authorities from the central to local levels have taken synchronous, drastic and timely actions to fight the pandemic. Commendation and disciplinary actions in the work were carried out promptly.

The pandemic is now under control nationwide without any new cluster with unclear origin, he said.

He highlighted the dual goal of promoting socio-economic development and effectively fighting the pandemic. As preparations for the upcoming elections are in the right place and on schedule, taking care of people’s health is a foremost task, he added.

To meet such target, he asked agencies and sectors to adapt with the new situation in the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy”, learn from experience from the previous three outbreaks, and continue following the 5K message as recommended by the Health Ministry.



Ministries, agencies and localities were required to pool resources to step up COVID-19 testing, carry out “vaccine strategy”, use modern technology as instructed by the Ministry of Information and Communications to fight the pandemic, and prepare medical supplies and financial resources for the effort, contributing to protecting public health and national interests.

They were assigned to devise scenarios for any case, raise public awareness of the anti-pandemic work, and spread effective models in the regard.



The Government leader also directed agencies and localities to flexibly apply the State regulations considering their real situation, stay calm and not let guard down.

Participants at the event looked at mechanisms, policies and the efficiency of measures to fight the pandemic, reviewed the compliance with directions by the Secretariat, State President, Government, Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the Health Ministry, as well as the involvement of ministries and agencies in the fight.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said as of 12pm on May 17, Vietnam recorded 4,242 infection cases, including 1,018 new ones from April 27, and 37 deaths./.