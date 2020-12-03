Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for SCG President and CEO Roongrote Rangsiyopash. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 3 called on



At a reception for SCG President and CEO Roongrote Rangsiyopash in Hanoi, PM Phuc said Vietnam and Thailand are strategic partners, noting Thailand has successfully run many projects in Vietnam.



Mentioning SCG-invested Long Son Petrochemicals – LSP in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the leader said such projects are significant to Vietnam's socio-economic development, and appreciated the group's effective operation in Vietnam.

Roongrote Rangsiyopash congratulated the Vietnamese government on its successes in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked Vietnamese ministries and agencies for facilitating the implementation of the project.



The group has used cutting-edge technologies in an effort to put the project into operation at the end of 2022 as committed, he said.



PM Phuc suggested the Thai group pour more investments in intensive processing, especially post-petrochemical products, and pay more attention to the Vietnamese consumption market in the context of Vietnam joining three new-generation free trade agreements namely the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).



The Vietnamese government will create the best possible conditions for foreign investors to operate effectively and successfully in the country, especially big groups like SCG, he promised./.

