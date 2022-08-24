PM urges thorough consideration, prudence during Land Law revision
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 24 requested thorough consideration and prudence during the revision of the Land Law, which deals with a wide scope and relates to many other laws.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government meeting on August 24. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing a Government meeting on the draft revised laws on land, bidding, cooperatives, and prices, the PM pointed out that the Land Law is a difficult and sensitive one since it covers a wide scope, relates to many parties and different laws, and is facing many issues in reality.
The revised law must institutionalise the Party’s relevant resolutions; tackle difficulties to facilitate resources for development; streamline administrative procedures and scrap bureaucratic hurdles for people, businesses, and organisations; and ensure its consistency with related laws, he said.
The Government leader also demanded the law’s content be understandable and conducive to enforcement, supervision, and examination, asking for stronger digital transformation in land management, corruption fight, power decentralisation, resource allocation, and tools for enhancing supervision to detect any problem in a timely manner.
PM Chinh asked the drafting body to take in opinions of Government members, experts, scientists, and the parties covered by the Land Law to finalise and submit the draft to the National Assembly this September./.