Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) speaks at the meeting of the Government’s permanent members on July 25 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 25 ordered tightened management of border gates from the north to the south to prevent illegal entry, following the confirmation of the first locally infected case of COVID-19 in Vietnam after 99 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.
Addressing a meeting of the Government’s permanent members in Hanoi, the PM applauded the seriousness and efforts by all-level authorities, sectors, and localities in concurrently fighting against the pandemic and developing the economy.
However, he noted, some sectors and localities have been off guard and shown laxity in disease prevention and control after a long period of time without community transmission.
Particularly, foreigners’ illegal entry into Vietnam has occurred as management measures haven’t been strict enough, he said, adding that the entire political system, especially military, police and relevant forces, must be responsible for this problem.
Facing the laxity in complying with the Health Ministry’s recommendations about COVID-19 prevention and control, the Government leader requested ministries, sectors and localities to boost the serious implementation of anti-pandemic measures in the new context, especially in big cities, such as frequently washing hands with soap and wearing face masks in crowded places.
He told the Ministry of National Defence to tighten the management of travel via border gates and border crossings so as to prevent illegal entry, and prevent virus transmission at concentrated quarantine sites.
This ministry was also asked to work with the ministries of health, public security, and foreign affairs to keep stringent in quarantining those entering Vietnam.
Besides, the Ministry of Public Security was demanded to investigate and strictly deal with the recently busted rings that had illegally brought people from other countries into Vietnam in Da Nang city and nearby Quang Nam province.
Regarding the 416th case in Da Nang, PM Phuc asked this central city to take adamant and timely actions, continue tracing and quarantining any people related to this patient, and clarify areas at risk of infection.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security was told to review all people with illegal entry in Da Nang and consider them suspect cases of COVID-19 to make appropriate moves.
At the meeting, the PM reiterated the dual tasks of combating the pandemic and developing the economy, apart from taking appropriate measures to support foreign experts, investors, skilled workers, and diplomats to enter the country and assist overseas Vietnamese with disadvantages to return home./.