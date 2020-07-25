Society 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Canada on a repatriation flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 24-25.

Society Vietnam welcomes Japan’s travel restriction easing Vietnam welcomes Japan’s easing of its travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 24.

Society Vietnamese workers in Uzbekistan to be brought home soon The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a working session on July 24 with relevant ministries, agencies and the company that sent Vietnamese workers to Uzbekistan to discuss measures to support and bring the stranded labourers home as soon as possible.

Society Child drowning prevention project in Yen Bai gains positive results A project on child drowning prevention carried out in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has reaped positive results, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.