Society Cu Chi Tunnels on path of becoming world treasure Cu Chi Tunnels, a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists thanks to its unique historical and architectural values, may soon join UNESCO’s list of world heritage.

Society HCM City ceremony to commend outstanding overseas Vietnamese Ho Chi Minh City will hold a ceremony on April 20 to honour 33 outstanding collectives and 17 individuals of the Vietnamese community abroad, according to the city’s Committee for Overseas Vietnamese.

Society Facebook launches “Instagram for Vietnam” campaign Facebook has kick-started a campaign on Instagram to encourage Vietnamese young people’s innovative spirits and promote values created by them on the photo and video sharing social networking service.

Society Projects planned to ease traffic congestion on port roads The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has asked the city government to give priority in the next five years to six key transport projects worth 27.488 trillion VND (1.19 billion USD) in order to clear congestion on roads leading to ports, especially Cat Lai Port in District 2.