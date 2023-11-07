PM urges utmost efforts to have EC's "yellow card" against seafood removed
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need to enhance determination and efforts to have the European Commission (EC)'s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood removed in the fifth round of inspection next year, for the benefit of the country and the people and to develop a sustainable, responsible, and internationally integrated fishery industry.
In an official dispatch issued on November 4, the PM said this work will demonstrate Vietnam's international responsibility towards international commitments and agreements in sustainably protecting the marine environment and marine ecosystems, and promoting sustainable marine economic development in association with ensuring security and sovereignty over the sea and islands of the nation.
Under the dispatch, all fishing boats with a length of 15 metres and more must unload seafood products at fishing ports (including private fishing ports and wharves). These activities should be monitored and traceable to ensure the origin of the products.
It is essential to strictly adhere to regulations on confirmation and certification of domestically harvested seafood products, and strictly prohibit and handle cases of legalising documents (if supported by grounds for criminal prosecution), the document said.
The PM also demanded to review of enterprises exporting seafood to the European market, prompt development, and use of an e-traceability system in order to monitor and control transparency and legality in accordance with regulations on origin confirmation and certification of aquatic products exploited domestically.
The “yellow card” has led to a significant decrease in seafood exports from Vietnam to the EU, and rigorous origin traceability checks for all products entering the European market.
Other import markets, including the US, have also implemented stricter control regulations for seafood products from countries that have received "yellow cards" from the EU.
Transparency in seafood origin traceability is essential not only to meet the requirements of export markets but also for domestic consumers. It helps enterprises to effectively manage issues related to food safety, disease control, and environmental safety throughout their production chains, thus fostering absolute trust with customers and the reputation of seafood businesses and producers.
As the EU ranks among the top five largest importers of Vietnamese seafood, the imposition of the yellow card has resulted in a continuous decline in Vietnam’s seafood exports to this market since 2017, according to the report titled “A Trade-Based Analysis of the Economic Impact of Non-Compliance with Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing - The Case of Vietnam” jointly published by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) and the World Bank (WB).
Compared to the 2017 figures, seafood exports to the EU decreased by 12% in 2019, equivalent to 183.5 million USD. This downward trend continued in 2020, dropping by 5.7% from the previous year. In 2022, the revenue reached only 1.3 billion USD, but the EU still remained one of Vietnam’s top five major buyers.
Right after receiving the "yellow card" in 2017, Vietnam proactively responded to the EC's recommendations. The country promptly enacted the Fisheries Law and established fishing vessel data covering registration and the issuance of fishing licenses from central to local levels.
Relevant ministries, agencies, and coastal provinces and cities of Vietnam have implemented IUU fishing prevention tasks and solutions in line with directives of the permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee on IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.
However, Vietnam’s efforts have yet to meet the expectations of the EC, requiring more efforts of the country in this work./.