Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam Television (VTV) should continue defining its vision and missions to contribute its part to the process of building a strong and prosperous Vietnam, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.He made the remark at his working session on July 11 with key leaders of Vietnam Television (VTV), the national television broadcaster of Vietnam.The PM said VTV has done a good job in popularizing Party and State policies and law and well reporting all socio-economic aspects of the country.He spoke highly the agency’s role in social criticism, contributing to reinforcing public trust.“VTV should work to create and nurture big inspirations of the nation. It should strive to reach the regional and continental levels playing the role as a leading and prestigious media agency,” he said.He also expressed his hope that the broadcaster will help promote social development and the country’s growth by reporting accurate news and fighting fake news as well as alerting the public to issues harming the current and future development of the country.Along with guiding public opinions, VTV should take the pioneering role in applying advanced technologies to popularize verified news as fast as it can, he asked.-VNA