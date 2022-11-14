Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) received Gustavo Eduardo Bordet, Governor of the Argentinean province of Entre Ríos on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Argentina during a reception for a delegation of leaders from some provinces of the South American country in Hanoi on November 14.



The Government leader welcomed the visit by the delegation from the three central provinces of Entre Ríos, Córdoba and Santa Fe led by Entre Ríos Governor Gustavo Eduardo Bordet, saying it will contribute to strengthening the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Argentina, towards the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (October 23, 1973).



The PM said he expects the provinces to promote activities to enhance cooperation and share experience in applying science and technology to crop production, animal husbandry and processing to produce high-value goods, thereby contributing to ensuring food security in the context of the world being affected by climate change and supply chain instability.



He asked the Argentinean side to implement measures to create a favourable legal framework for bilateral trade and investment; establish cooperation mechanisms between the two countries' localities, support the organisation of business matching events; and facilitate air, maritime and logistics transport connections, thus promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation and people-to-people exchange.



For his part, Gustavo Eduardo Bordet, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in post-pandemic socio-economic recovery, maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring social security and sustainable development.



He expressed a desire to explore the Vietnamese market and directly connect the businesses of the two countries as well as further tighten cultural, tourism and sports cooperation with Vietnamese localities.



During their stay in Hanoi, the delegation will also work with leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as Vingroup and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.



In Ho Chi Minh City, they will meet with leaders of the municipal People's Committee and join over 30 Argentinean businesses at Vietnam FoodExpo 2022./.