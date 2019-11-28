PM: Vietnam attaches importance to ties with RoK
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and RoK PM Lee Nak-yeon (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK), and stands ready to serve as a bridge to further promote ASEAN – RoK and Mekong – RoK cooperation frameworks.
During a meeting with RoK PM Lee Nak-yeon in Seoul on November 28, PM Phuc congratulated the RoK on successfully holding the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit.
The Vietnamese PM wished that the RoK would continue assisting Vietnam in bomb and mine clearance, as well as dealing with the war consequences. He asked the RoK side to early complete the risk analysis process to open the market for Vietnamese farm produce, towards the goal of 100 billion USD in two-way trade.
He suggested encouraging Korean firms to transfer technology and engage in Vietnam’s key energy and infrastructure projects, and sharing experience in information technology such as 5G network, e-government development, online public services, and enterprise architecture management.
The PM also called on the RoK to consider relaxing and finally removing some conditions for loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund.
The leader expressed his wish that the Korean government, people and mass organisations would continue helping the Vietnamese community in the RoK, especially Vietnam – RoK multicultural families, to stabilise their lives, contributing to local socio-economic development and reinforcing friendship between the two countries’ people.
The guest also proposed that the Korean government consider issuing favourable visa policy for Vietnamese people to boost tourism and people-to-people exchange.
PM Lee, for his part, affirmed the RoK’s policy of extending cooperation with Vietnam, and vowed to further enhance bilateral ties in a wide range of areas.
The RoK will take measures to protect legitimate rights and interests of children of Vietnam – RoK multicultural families, help them to inherit the cultures and languages of both nations and make it easier for them to become global citizens, he said.
He added that the RoK will coordinate with Vietnam so that the latter will play well the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure and ASEAN Chair 2020.
Host and guest promised to effectively make use of existing cooperation and dialogue mechanisms, expand people-to-people exchange, and work closely together on regional and global issues.
On regional and global situation, the two PMs shared the awareness about the significance of maintaining peace, stability, respect for law in the region, and of settling disputes by peaceful means and dialogues in line with international law.
In the afternoon the same day, PM Phuc and his entourage left Seoul, concluding their trip to the RoK to attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit and for an official visit to the RoK./.
