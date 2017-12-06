PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith (Source: VNA)

– The Party, Government and people of Vietnam always give the top priority to the special solidarity with Laos, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.He held a reception for Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, who is in Vietnam for the annual consultation between the two Foreign Ministries.Prime Minister Phuc appreciated the success of the consultation between Vietnamese Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh and the Lao FM, saying that the mechanism has proven effective in enhancing the cooperation between the two ministries.He urged the two ministries to keep close coordination via the Intergovernmental Committee of Cooperation to timely address arising problems.The PM lauded the efforts made by the two ministries to boosting the two nations’ relationship, contributing to consolidating the comprehensive cooperative ties over the past years.For his part, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith extended his congratulations on Vietnam’s success in hosting the APEC 2017 Economic Leaders’ Week in Da Nang.The Lao FM briefed PM Phuc on the outcomes of his working visit to Vietnam, saying that the two ministries have jointly reviewed the agreements signed between leaders of the two Parties, States, ministries, sectors and localities.He stressed that the two sides acknowledged existing problems in bilateral cooperation and agreed on solutions to them.The two ministries will also boost communication work to help young people of the two countries understand more about the Vietnam – Laos special friendship and comprehensive cooperative ties, according to the Lao FM.-VNA