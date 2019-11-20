Politics US Secretary of Defense gives speech at Diplomatic Academy US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper affirmed the US has attached importance to its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam while delivering a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam in Hanoi on November 20.

Politics Vietnam, Russia step up military technical cooperation Senior officials of Vietnam and Russia have discussed contents and measures to further promote bilateral defence cooperation in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics HCM City hopes to intensify cooperation with Australia: official Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem hosted a reception in the city for a delegation from the Australian Political Exchange Council led by Chief of the Office of the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training of Australia’s Queensland state Laura Fraser Hardy on November 20.