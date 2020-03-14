Politics Vietnam suspends entry of tourists from or transiting Schengen countries, UK Vietnam will temporarily deny entry of tourists coming from or transiting Schengen countries and the UK within 14 days before their intended arrival in Vietnam, and suspend visas-on-arrival at border gates amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Politics PM attends conference reviewing national public service portal Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a teleconference on March 13 reviewing three-month operation of the National Public Service Portal.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks At the request of Canada, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has spoken over the phone with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to discuss bilateral relations and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Culture - Sports National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting events Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has set up a national steering committee for the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in 2021.