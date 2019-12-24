PM: Vietnam willing to send experts to support Laos
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Sonsay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is willing to send experts to support Laos, especially in macro-economic policy consultancy, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a reception for Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Sonsay Siphandone in Hanoi on December 24.
He added that the Vietnamese Government has submitted to the National Assembly for approval of increasing aid for Laos over the previous year.
The Government will provide better assistance and improve the training quality for Lao students, he affirmed.
The PM noted that the cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in 2019 has been stepped up, notably the growing bilateral trade compared to the previous year.
Annually, Vietnam prioritises official development assistance (ODA) for Laos, he said, adding that Vietnamese ministries and localities, especially those sharing border with Laos, have enhanced cooperation.
The most remarkable achievement in the bilateral relations at present is the acceleration of the Lao National Assembly building project.
Regarding the power purchase, Vietnam will buy more electricity from Laos in the coming time, the PM affirmed.
He described 2020 as an important year for the two countries’ external and domestic affairs.
He suggested the Vietnamese and Lao ministries of planning and investment focus on preparing for their prime ministers’ attendance at the annual meeting between the two Politburos and co-chairing the 42nd session of the inter-governmental meeting in early 2020.
PM Phuc sent his best regards to Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachit, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, and other leaders of the Lao Party, National Assembly and Government.
On behalf of the Lao Party, Government, and people, Sonsay Siphandone thanked the Party, Government and people of Vietnam for always supporting Laos despite difficulties and global fluctuations.
He pledged to urge Laos’ relevant ministries and departments to complete all necessary documents to speed up the implementation of cooperation projects.
He thanked PM Phuc for sending experts to provide macro-economic policy consultancy for Laos, adding that Laos will consider and apply these consultations.
The official also extended the best regards of the Lao Party General Secretary and President, and the Lao Prime Minister to PM Phuc.
He congratulated Vietnam on taking the role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, saying this demonstrates Vietnam’s high prestige and role in the international arena./.