Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited a book exhibition at the National Library of Vietnam which commemorates the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on February 3.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) at the book exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited a book exhibition at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi which commemorates the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on February 3.
The week-long event was jointly held by the Ministry of Information and Communication, the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Education.
At the event, the PM was briefed on recent publications of major publishers to mark the anniversary, which focus on the founding of the CPV and the leadership role of the Party and late President Ho Chi Minh during the national resistance for independence and protection.
Many works also introduce the achievements of the Doi moi (Renewal) process and international integration and development.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Hoang Vinh Bao said the exhibition helps to strengthen patriotism and trust in the CPV’s leadership in the national construction and safeguarding./.
