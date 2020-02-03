Politics Exhibition highlights historical milestones of CPV An exhibition highlighting the historical milestones of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 90 years kicked off at the National Museum of History in Hanoi on February 3.

Politics Party has enough stuff, prestige and capacity to lead nation There have been no political organisations in Vietnam except the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) that has enough stuff, brainpower, experience, prestige and capacity to lead the country to overcome all difficulties and challenges, and drive the national revolutionary cause from victory to other victory.

Politics Laos proud at achievements of Communist Party of Vietnam: Lao official The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) is happy and proud at the great achievements made by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Vietnamese people over the past 90 years, said an LPRP senior official on February 3.

Politics French politician highly values Vietnam’s integration achievements Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has gained remarkable economic growth and international integration achievements, said a French politician.