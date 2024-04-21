Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ( fifth from right) inspects border marker 1116 at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 21 visited the Huu Nghi International Border Gate and inspected some socio-economic development projects in Lang Son as part of his ongoing visit to the northern province.

At the international border gate, Chinh emphasised its important role in promoting the friendship and economic ties between Vietnam and China, between China and ASEAN, as well as between Lang Son and Guangxi provinces.

Chinh requested agencies and forces there to closely coordinate with each other to complete their tasks, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the relationship between Vietnam and China, concretising and implementing the "Joint statement on further deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance” reached by the two countries’ senior leaders.

They were also asked to maintain national defence and security, and firmly protect national independence and sovereignty.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and central and local officials stand under the "Friendship Banyan Tree" planted by General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Chinh inspected a project on upgrading National Highway 4B's section that runs through Lang Son province. The 62km road is expected to be completed this year, with a total cost of nearly 2.3 trillion VND (90.4 USD).

Presenting gifts to workers at the construction site, PM Chinh said the national highway is important in connecting and boosting economic ties between Vietnam and China, between Lang Son and neighbouring Cao Bang and Quang Ninh provinces, as it connects six international border gates with seaports.

He asked local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure resettlement for people who had to move to make room for the road construction and support them to stablise their lives soon.

When staying in Lang Son, PM Chinh also visited the 193-ha Mailand Hoang Dong-Lang Son Urban Area – a complex of international trade, entertainment, tourism, and golf course in the centre of Lang Son city.

On this occasion, the Government leader visited the Victoria Mailand Hoang Dong International Bilingual Kindergarten, which is part of the Victoria School system - the bilingual multi-level school that meets Cambridge standards and follows the happy school model with the companionship of UNESCO.

On the same day, the PM attended the opening ceremony of the International Green Industry Expo 2024 – the first of its kind held in Lang Son province, attracting more than 188 domestic and foreign businesses.

The exhibition displays products and technological equipment in the fields of electricity production, electronics and green energy, solar power, wind power, large-tonnage automobiles, household appliances, lighting equipment, smart home devices, and agricultural products of Lang Son and neighbouring provinces./.