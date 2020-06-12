Society Symposium talks fighting child labour A symposium was held in Hanoi on June 12 to discuss preventing child labour amid COVID-19 in response to World Day against Child Labour (June 12).

Society Hanoi police propose 29 involved in disturbance case be prosecuted The Department of Public Security of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Procuracy prosecute 29 persons for “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that killed three police officers in Dong Tam commune of the city’s suburban My Duc district on January 9.

Society Outstanding press photos 2019 honoured The second press gala 2020 and the awards ceremony for the photo contest “Khoanh khac bao chi nam 2019” (Press Moment 2019) were held in Hanoi on June 12 on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Society COVID-19: More than 800 domestic helpers receive financial support More than 800 women engaged by JupViec.vn - a firm providing domestic help services in Hanoi and HCM City - will benefit from an aid package of over 1.6 billion VND (68,621 USD) provided on June 12 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.