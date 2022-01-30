Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention and the Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 30 visited the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention and the Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.



The PM praised efforts and achievements that the two departments have made over the past time. Last year, in addition to regular tasks, they have contributed to the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress; the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term and to consolidate the entire political system.



Notably, PM Chinh said, during the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the police force in general and the cyber security and hi-tech crime prevention and control and the fire prevention and fighting and rescue forces, in particular, stood on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic. They took part in the development of pandemic prevention and control technology, contributing to the maintenance of political stability as well as ensuring social order and safety, he said.



The PM also requested the two forces to be more active, flexible and creative in carrying out tasks. They must enhance human resource training to meet increasing requirements and tasks and invest in science and technology, facilities, and professional skills in the new context, PM Chinh stressed.



It is necessary to strengthen management science and coordination among forces, mobilising the strength of the whole society to ensure cyber security, preventing and combating crimes using high technologies, fire prevention and fighting. The administrative reform is also a must, he said.



The PM requested the police force to stay ready round the clock during the Lunar New Year so that people have a healthy, safe and happy Tet holiday.



He affirmed that Party and State leaders always pay attention to the people's public security force and expressed his belief that with their glorious traditions, the two departments will achieve greater achievements in 2022./.