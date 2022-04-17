PM visits socio-economic establishments in Ninh Thuan
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has made fact-finding trips to some socio-economic and national defence establishments in Ninh Thuan after attending a ceremony marking the 30th re-establishment anniversary of the south-central province.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Regiment 937 of Division 370 of the Air Defense and Air Force Service. (Photo: VNA)
The leader visited Regiment 937 of Division 370 of the Air Defense and Air Force Service and Thanh Son airport on April 16 to supervise their combat readiness, urging the force to continue with exercises, join local socio-economic economic activities, and tighten ties with local residents.
The same day, Chinh visited 96-year-old Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Hu in Ca Na commune, Thuan Nam district.
During a field trip to Song Cai reservoir in Phuoc Hoa commune, Bac Ai district, the PM asked ministries, agencies and the locality to consider developing solar power in the area as it is far from the national power grid, along with tourism and aquaculture.
At a salt and renewable energy complex invested by BIM Group in Thuan Nam district, Chinh expressed his support for such innovative model which, he said, should be rolled out on a larger scale.
Also on April 16, Chinh visited Ca Na seaport where he was briefed on the building of the southern key economic zone in Ninh Thuan province.
He stressed that the construction should be based on science-technology and innovations, saying the first tasks being strategic infrastructure development, resource utilisation and administrative reform.
On this occasion, the leader made a field trip to an organic farm covering more than 20ha in An Hai commune, Ninh Phuoc district./.