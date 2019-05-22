Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting with embassy staff and representatives of Vietnamese expats in Russia (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on May 21 (local time) as part of his current official trip to the country.After listening to reports on the embassy’s operation and expectations of the Vietnamese expatriate community, PM Phuc briefed them on noteworthy political and socio-economic achievements at home.According to him, highlights of the economy last year included state budget collection, foreign investment, import-export, foreign tourist arrivals, and poverty alleviation. Amid global fluctuations, Vietnam maintained a growth rate of 6.9 percent, low inflation, and stable living standards.The Government leader also praised the growth of the Vietnam – Russia strategic partnership and bilateral political trust.He highlighted frequent meetings exchanged between their leaders as well as increasing bilateral cooperation in science, technical support, culture, education, tourism and military defence.The PM said although bilateral trade growing 30 percent last year, the figure should be boosted further as potential remains extensive. He unveiled that important cooperation documents of the two countries will be signed during his current visit.Lauding the embassy’s performance in the past time, he recommended it beef up works related to economic diplomacy and continue taking care of the expat community.Phuc stated the Party and Government have been improving policy targeting overseas Vietnamese, adding that the expat group in Russia is a community of solidarity, mutual support, law compliance, and effective integration into the host nation.He also spoke highly of their significant contributions to their home country, hoping they will sustain and promote such good features in contributions to Vietnam – Russia traditional ties.-VNA