Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Chief of the Naval Staff of India Sunil Lanba (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said Vietnam will do its best to foster ASEAN-India strategic partnership in its role as the current coordinator of ASEAN-India ties and a close friend of India.



He made the statement during a reception in Hanoi on October 4 for Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Naval Staff of India Sunil Lanba.



Hailing the outcomes of talks between senior officers of the two armies, PM Phuc said he firmly believed that on the back of efforts and strong consensus between the two countries’ leaders and people, ties between Vietnam and India will further progress in diverse areas.



Vietnam supports the “Act East policy” of the Indian government, he said, adding that the country backs India’s stronger participation in East Asia cooperation and its bid for a permanent membership of the reformed United Nations Security Council.



The host thanked India for assisting Vietnam in national defence over the past years. He expressed wish to nurture economic, trade and investment ties with India and welcome more Indian investors to do business in Vietnam.



Lanba, for his part, said India always treasures friendship and partnership with Vietnam and considers Vietnam the biggest friend in ASEAN.



He vowed that India will further push forward all-around ties with Vietnam in the near future.-VNA