Society Capital punishment demanded for former minister for accepting bribe The procuracy has demanded the death sentence for former Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Bac Son for accepting a 3 million USD bribe in the MobiFone-AVG transaction case.

Society Dak Lak to focus on recovery of corrupt assets Agencies in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have conducted investigations into 114 corruption and fraud cases involving 188 people in its fight to tackle economic crime.

Society USAID acts to tackle rhino horn consumption The US Agency for International Development (USAID) Wildlife Asia has released new Public Service Announcements (PSAs) as part of the third phase of the Chi initiative – a communication programme to help decrease consumer demand for rhino horn in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam attends Global Refugee Forum in Geneva Vietnam highly valued the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)’s key role in building and implementing the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), said Ambassador Duong Chi Dung.