Politics PM inspects, directs settlement of urgent issues in Phu Quoc Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a tour of Phu Quoc in southern Kien Giang province on March 30, aiming to help address urgent, but fundamental and long-term issues for the island city to develop rapidly and sustainably.

Politics Vietnam-Poland relations developing well: NA Vice Chairman A high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Poland from March 27-30, after their attendance at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-148) in Switzerland.

Politics Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Asia Pacific Group at UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has assumed the Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) at the UN for April.

Politics 120th birth anniversary of prominent leader celebrated in Russia The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia held a ceremony on March 29 to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Nguyen Luong Bang, a prominent leader of the Vietnamese Party and revolution and also the country’s first ambassador to the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.