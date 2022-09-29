This is the first visit of a Cuban senior leader to Vietnam since 2018. Right after the welcome, the two Prime Ministers held talks at the Government Headquarters.

PM Chinh expressed his delight at the comprehensive developments of the Vietnam-Cuba relationship over the past time, including new cooperation developments in the fields of agriculture, investment and healthcare.

PM Marrero Cruz, for his part, expressed his admiration for the history and achievements that the Vietnamese people have achieved. He affirmed that Cuba always attaches great importance to and wishes to further deepen the special relationship with Vietnam.

The two leaders shared theoretical and practical experiences in the construction of socialism in each country. They also exchanged measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. They agreed on ways to develop trade and investment relations in the coming time.

After the talks, on behalf of the leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam, PM Chinh presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Cuban government leader.

The two PMs then witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the ministries and branches of the two countries./.

VNA