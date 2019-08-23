Friday, August 23, 2019 - 11:25:28

Politics

PM welcomes Australian counterpart

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed and held talks with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in Hanoi on August 23.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam

Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam

Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection

Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection

Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

India to build patrol ships for Vietnam

India to build patrol ships for Vietnam

Press honoured for anti-corruption work

Press honoured for anti-corruption work

Mobile Police Force ensures order and security

Mobile Police Force ensures order and security

Photos recall glorious historical pages

Photos recall glorious historical pages

Vietnam – Thailand relations: Significant milestones

Vietnam – Thailand relations: Significant milestones

Others