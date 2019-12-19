Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (front, centre) in a group photo with delegates from Cambodia and Laos (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh, and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat in Hanoi on December 19.



PM Phuc welcomed the two ministers’ visits to Vietnam and attendance at the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944).



The PM said Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia are three neighbouring countries with shared border lines, adding that the nations are also members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh (Photo: VNA)

The effective implementation of the development triangle cooperation programme linking the Central Highlands of Vietnam, the northeast of Cambodia, and the southeast of Laos has helped improve lives of local people and ensure political stability, security, and defence in the respective countries, PM Phuc added.



In the context of complicated and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, the three countries are affected by common challenges such as cross-border crime, drug crime, human trafficking, free emigration, trans-national smuggling, and particularly the destruction of hostile forces, he added.



Given that, the three nations should enhance cooperation, especially in defence and security to maintain a peaceful and stable environment in each country and the region at large, PM Phuc suggested.



Tea Banh informed the Vietnamese PM about the good outcomes of a joint rescue drill at a border area in Vietnam’s Long An province and Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat (Photo: VNA)

They are not historical events of Vietnam but of the three Indochinese countries, he said.



The minister noted that Laos will host activities later this month to mark the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30) to express deep gratitude to them.



PM Phuc highly appreciated the three countries’ defence ministries for actively supporting each other at regional and international forums, especially at the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM+.



VNA