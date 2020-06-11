Business ADB – HCM City’s important development partner: municipal leader Ho Chi Minh City appreciates contributions of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to its socio-economic development, and always considers the bank an important development partner, a municipal leader has said.

Business Automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

Business Vietnam to immediately begin importing live pigs from Thailand The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has given the green light to the importation of live pigs from Thailand for farming and slaughter, starting from June 12.

Business Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.