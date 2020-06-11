PM welcomes Exxon Mobil’s investment in Vietnam
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told President of Exxon Mobil LNG Market Development Inc. Irtiza Sayyed during a phone talk on June 11 that Vietnam welcomes the group’s plans of investment in Vietnam.
He said Vietnam is among countries that are able to early contain the COVID-19 epidemic and is striving to seize the opportunity for development. During the process, the country has great demand for power, so the Vietnamese Government welcomes Exxon Mobil’s investment in a complex of ports, LNG storage facilities and LNG-fuelled power plants using advanced technology in Hai Phong.
The PM said with a total capacity of 4,000 MW, this project will help boost the development of not only Hai Phong but also the entire northern key economic zone.
Phuc also appreciated Exxon Mobil’s plan to build a gas-fired power complex with total capacity of 3,000 MW in the southern province of Long An. The group will ensure stable LNG supply for the power complex from the US and other countries. The import of LNG from the US will contribute to a more harmonious trade balance between Vietnam and the US, he said.
Sayyed praised Vietnam for containing the COVID-19 epidemic with effective measures, which he said will create a safe and reliable environment for international investment and trade in the country./.