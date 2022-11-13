This is the first visit by a German government leader to Vietnam after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit in October 2011. It is also the first visit of Chancellor Scholz to Vietnam after he took office in December 2021.

The visit takes place amid the intensive, effective, and comprehensive development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Right after the welcome ceremony, hosted by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the two leaders held talks.

The two government leaders exchanged opinions on bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They agreed on major directions and measures to comprehensively promote cooperation between the two countries, and agreed to further strengthen delegation and people-to-people exchanges in the coming time.

PM Chinh asked the German Parliament to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement. He expressed his hope that, the German side will help soon remove the "yellow card" imposed by the European Commission on the Vietnamese seafood sector. The Vietnamese government leader also stressed that, Vietnam always welcomes German businesses.

Chancellor Scholz, for his part, affirmed that the free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam is an important driving force in promoting economic - trade relations between the two sides.

He said, German businesses are increasingly interested in Vietnam, a country with political stability and a favorable business and investment environment.

During their talks, the two leaders also discussed measures to boost bilateral cooperation in renewable energy development, response to climate change and food security, among others./.

