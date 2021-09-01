Society PM inspects COVID-19 prevention, control in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected a new COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai district on August 31 before it was officially put into operation the same day.

Society HCYU Central Committee supports disavantaged people amid COVID-19 The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) launched a programme named “One million welfare bags” and a special emulation campaign to encourage Vietnamese youths to stand united and join hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society E-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control debuts The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health have introduced the first version of an e-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control at covid19.mic.gov.vn.

Health PM inspects COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 31 inspected a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi which will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit and offer technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities.