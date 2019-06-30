Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 18:19:23

Politics

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc witnessed the signing of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement in Hanoi on June 30.

