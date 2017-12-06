Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session with officials of An Giang province on December 6 (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session with authorities from the Mekong Delta province of An Giang in Hanoi on December 6 to seek measures to implement key socio-economic projects in the locality.Among the projects, the Ba Chua Xu Spiritual Cultural Tourism – Sam Mountain Cable Car System is expected to turn tourism into a spearhead economy in the province as well as increase local budget collection, job generation, and sustainable gross regional domestic product growth.The project invested by MGA Vietnam Co., Ltd is located in Chau Doc city, which welcomes more than 6 million domestic and foreign tourists annually. It will feature an entertainment park, restaurants, pagodas and temples, and a cable car system.Concluding the working session, PM Phuc urged An Giang to review its socio-economic development targets in 2017, striving to complete and even surpass these objectives, especially in State budget collection.At the same time, An Giang should take the initiative to soon realise targets for 2018, he said, asking the locality to speed up the implementation of centrally-invested projects.The PM also requested the province accelerate the restructuring process, particularly in agriculture, paying attention to high-tech agriculture and large-scale rice fields towards climate change adaptation.He asked the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment and Agriculture and Rural Development to support An Giang to take advantage of its strength in agriculture.Apart from farming, An Giang needs to heed the tourism and service sector, considering this an economic spearhead, while boosting the border economy, he said.The leader expressed his approval for the Ba Chua Xu spiritual tourism site- Sam Mountain cable car system, saying the project should run with national defence and security.He, therefore, assigned the Ministry of National Defence to define the land area for the project.-VNA