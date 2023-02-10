Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA) Singapore (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 10 had a working lunch with representatives of major investment funds of



At the working lunch, as part of PM Chinh’s official visit to Singapore, the representatives learnt about investment policies and opportunities in Vietnam, focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance fields.



PM Chinh said the world is currently facing a wide range of challenges, but this is also a time requiring countries and business communities to have a long-term vision for the future green and sustainable development. It is a must to step up cooperation to overcome difficulties together in the spirit of “harmonised benefits and shared risks,” he said.



Informing the participants about Vietnam’s economic situation, the PM said the Vietnamese economy recovered positively in 2022 with the macro-stability being maintained, inflation well controlled, social security ensured and people’s living conditions improved.



Vietnam's GDP growth reached 8.02% last year while the country's import-export turnover exceeded the 700 billion USD benchmark for the first time, the highest level to date, and the amount of disbursed foreign direct investment hit 22.4 billion USD, the highest sum in the past 5 years, he stressed.

According to the PM, Vietnam's socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030 has set a goal for it to become a developing country with a modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045.



Vietnam aims to develop a sustainable economy based on the three pillars of economy, society and environment, he affirmed.



The Government leader said he hoped the investment funds will support Vietnam in implementing its tasks regarding a number of areas such as institution improvement for green growth; experience in issuing green bonds; and green, circular economy building, digital transformation and innovation.



He encouraged them to propose necessary policies to promote investment in energy transition towards green growth and sustainable development.



PM Chinh also suggested the funds and businesses connect and introduce investment partners, as well as share experience on green financial solutions for Vietnam./.

VNA