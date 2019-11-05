Politics Chairmanship to help Vietnam affirm stature in ASEAN The chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.

Politics Vietnamese PM addresses 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at growing ties between ASEAN and Japan while addressing the 22nd ASEAN – Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4.

Politics PM attends Mekong-Japan Summit in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, leaders of other Mekong countries and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit in Bangkok on November 4 evening.

Politics National Assembly to conduct three-day Q&A session National Assembly (NA) deputies will question ministers and heads of sectors from November 6-8 as part of their ongoing eighth session.