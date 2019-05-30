Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Governor of Yunnan province Ruan Chengfa (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the importance of the ongoing visit by Governor of Yunnan province Ruan Chengfa to promoting bilateral ties, especially between Yunnan and Vietnam’s border areas, and the Vietnam-Yunnan economic cooperation corridor.



During a reception for the Chinese governor in Hanoi on May 30, PM Phuc spoke highly of collaboration between Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities with Yunnan over the years. Two-way trade between Vietnam and Yunnan hit 4.15 billion USD, up 13 percent from 2017, while bilateral visits and people-to-people exchanges has been promoted, he said.



The PM suggested the two sides thoroughly discuss ways to further boost two-way trade and develop the Kunming-Hanoi-Hai Phong economic corridor as a model for other localities of the two nations.



He noted that Yunnan has great advantages to partner with Vietnam thanks to its aviation, railway, and road connectivity, while Vietnam is developing transport infrastructure in border areas.



The PM asked Yunnan to actively push forward cross-border trade, facilitate customs clearance for cargo to minimise jams in border areas, and import more agro-forestry-aquatic products from Vietnam via mainstream channels, contributing to the balanced development of two-way trade.



He proposed Yunnan boost people-to-people exchange and expand cooperative ties between departments and agencies of Yunnan and Vietnam.



The Vietnamese leader urged the two nations’ border localities to continue well realise legal documents on the Vietnam-China land border, properly and promptly deal with rising issues towards turning the borderline between Yunnan and Vietnamese localities into a model in bilateral ties and making it a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development for the sake of people of both countries.



He described railway transportation as the main foundation for bilateral economic and trade ties, and proposed the opening of a Hai Phong-Yunnan direct flight to develop tourism and border trade.



Ruan, for his part, wished that both sides would reinforce economic and trade ties, especially via mainstream channels, as well as develop railway transportation and tourism.



Yunnan will work closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities to realise agreements reached by the two nations’ senior leaders, he said, believing that the Kunming-Hanoi-Hai Phong economic corridor will thrive in the near future.–VNA





