Seven countries establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam Following the recent announcement of Vietnam and Australia upgrading their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 7, Vietnam now boasts such partnership with a total of seven countries.

Shrimp exports expected to grow slightly in 2024 Vietnam's shrimp exports are expected to recover this year and slightly increase by between 10 and 15%. Export turnover is believed to reach 4-4.3 billion USD.

Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership Since the establishment of diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955), the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship has enjoyed positive developments across various fields. In 2013, the two countries upgraded relations to a strategic partnership.

2023 GDP growth estimated at 5.05% Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 is estimated to have increased 5.05% compared to 2022, surpassing only the growth rates posted in 2020 and 2021 during the 2011-2023 period.