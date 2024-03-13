PMI exceeds 50, Vietnam’s manufacturing demonstrating ongoing improvements
Vietnam’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit 50.4 points in February, up slightly compared to the 50.3 points recorded in January and above the 50-point threshold for the second month in succession.
VNA
Video
Vietnam remains world's second largest smartphone exporter
Vietnamese, New Zealand PMs outline major orientations for stronger ties
Vietnam develops offshore hydrogen production
Vietnam contributes to strengthening ASEAN - Australia relations
Vietnam, Australia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
You should also see
InfographicVietnam-New Zealand Strategic Partnership sustains positive development momentum
Vietnam and New Zealand established diplomatic ties in 1975 and elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2020. The cooperation results obtained so far are considered a positive foundation for the two countries to foster their cooperation in the future.
See more
InfographicSeven countries establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam
Following the recent announcement of Vietnam and Australia upgrading their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 7, Vietnam now boasts such partnership with a total of seven countries.
InfographicShrimp exports expected to grow slightly in 2024
Vietnam’s shrimp exports are expected to recover this year and slightly increase by between 10 and 15%. Export turnover is believed to reach 4-4.3 billion USD.
InfographicVietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955), the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship has enjoyed positive developments across various fields. In 2013, the two countries upgraded relations to a strategic partnership.
Infographic2023 GDP growth estimated at 5.05%
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 is estimated to have increased 5.05% compared to 2022, surpassing only the growth rates posted in 2020 and 2021 during the 2011-2023 period.
InfographicHanoi-HCM City: World’s fourth busiest domestic air route in 2023
Air travel data provider OAG has released its rankings of the 10 busiest domestic air routes in the world during 2023. The Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route secured fourth position, serving more than 10.88 million passengers, behind three routes in the Republic of Korea and Japan.