PMs agree on coordination to fruitfully implement Vietnam - Laos deals
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone had a meeting on May 10 morning on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) meets with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10. (Photo: VNA)
PM Sonexay Siphandone expressed his delight at meeting his Vietnamese counterpart again and highly valued the successful visits to Laos by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and PM Chinh.
He noted that he hopes the two sides will continue increasing high-level mutual visits and meetings.
Thanking Vietnam for its effective support for and cooperation with Laos in socio-economic development, the Lao leader described the inauguration of the Vietnamese-invested Nong Khang Airport in his country’s Houaphanh province and the friendship hospital in Xiengkhouang province this May as a demonstration of the solidarity and friendship between the two Parties and the two Governments.
The meeting between PMs Pham Minh Chinh and Sonexay Siphandone in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10. (Photo: VNA)Both PMs agreed that Vietnam and Laos will coordinate to fruitfully carry out high-level agreements and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, elevate cooperation, promote economic connectivity and integration, and assist each other with socio-economic development.
The two Governments are determined to tackle roadblocks to step up key projects, improve the countries’ investment climate, effectively implement the agreements and results obtained during PM Chinh’s official visit to Laos and co-chairmanship of the 45th meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Intergovernmental Committee, they added.
PM Chinh reaffirmed Vietnam’s strongest support and assistance for Laos to successfully hold the 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship.
Meanwhile, the Lao PM also pledged that his country is ready to advocate Vietnam’s candidacy for membership in United Nations agencies and international organisations.
On this occasion, PM Chinh invited his counterpart to visit Vietnam this year./.