Politics Prime Minister meets Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam on May 10 on the sideline of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City wishes to boost ties with Dutch partners Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Managing Director of the Netherlands’ Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam company Vadim Sheronov discussed orientations to promoting bilateral cooperation during a local meeting on May 9.

Politics Lawmakers review performance of socio-economic development, state budget plans Full-time lawmakers offered their opinions on the Government’s report and the NA’s Economic and Financial-Budget Committees’ reports on examining the implementation results of socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2022 and the first months of 2023.