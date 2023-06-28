PM Pham Minh Chinh concludes China visit (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin have wrapped up successfully.

The working trip has contributed to further deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership while calling on the international community to accompany Vietnam in its sustainable and green development process.

It was the first official visit by PM Chinh and also the first official visit to China by a Vietnamese PM after seven years. It marked the first direct meetings between key leaders of the two countries after China strengthened the State leadership of the new term.

The visit aimed to concretise and realise the practical outcomes of the extremely successfully visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to China in late 2022, especially at a time when two countries are celebrating the 15th founding anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership (2008-2023).

At his talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and meetings with Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning, PM Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people have consistently attached importance to developing fine relationship with their Chinese counterparts, stressing that it is a consistent policy, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

In reply, the Chinese leaders described Vietnam as a priority in China’s overall neighbourhood foreign policy. They expressed their support for Vietnam’s cause of industrialisation, modernisation and enhancing its international role.

Both sides agreed to push forward the effective implementation of the Vietnam-China joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

In particular, the two sides sincerely and frankly exchanged views on issues at sea, affirming the importance of properly managing differences, maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea based on respecting each other's legitimate rights and interests.

The Vietnamese PM emphasised the settlement of disputes and differences through peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the rules that both sides have joined.

At the WEF’s 14th AMNC, PM Chinh attended the WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam, delivered a speech at a debate themed “Braving the Headwinds: Rewiring Growth Amid Fragility”, and attended the opening session of the WEF meeting.

Sharing Vietnam’s advantages, he suggested the WEF and its members to continue accompanying and assisting Vietnam in terms of technology, finance, hi-quality human resource training, and modern governance for sustainable development, with a focus on green transformation, digital transformation, energy transition, advancement in science and technology, and the development of a circular economy and digital economy.

Delegates spoke highly of Vietnam's presence at the event and vowed to visit Vietnam to continue talking with ministries, agencies and localities in order to realise collaborative plans.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese PM had open, frank, and sincere meetings with leaders from several nations and international organisations to discuss specific measures aimed at promoting bilateral relations and enhancing coordination on issues of shared concern.

It could be affirmed that the working trip has left a significant impression on Vietnam's role, contributions and international reputation, affirming the country’s important voice on global issues, particularly amid numerous challenges faced by the global economy./.