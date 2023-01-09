In Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.



According to the document, departments, agencies, localities, business community and stakeholders need to further strive, stay more flexible and creative, change mindset and renew methods to revive the tourism sector following the COVID-19 pandemic, thus creating a breakthrough development for 2023 and subsequent years.



The general view and perception is that the tourism sector should take into account the diversification of markets, products and service supply chains in the spirit of providing products and services in need, not just those available.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



The PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to work closely with the Foreign Ministry and concerned agencies to adopt technological advances and reform administrative procedures related to the issuance of e-visas at international border gates, and review and submit amendments and supplements to visa policies to competent agencies to create favourable conditions for tourists.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was assigned to join hands with the Government Office and relevant agencies to seriously acquire feedback on the PM’s Directive on attracting international foreign tourists in Vietnam in the new situation, soon complete and submit it for issuance in January./.