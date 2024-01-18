Politics Chile a potential export market: Diplomat Chile is a potential export market for Vietnamese consumer goods, as the nation’s living standard has experienced significant growth in recent years, Ambassador to the country Pham Truong Giang has said.

Politics Denmark ready to support Vietnam in green transition: Danish Ambassador During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of New Year 2024, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz stressed Denmark is ready to support Vietnam in green transition.

Politics ☀ Morning digest January 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with EU: legislator Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade, during which the legislator affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to enhance its partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the European Union (EU).