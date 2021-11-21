Politics Japanese expert believes in further growing Vietnam-Japan ties Former General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association Ryokichi Motoyoshi, who is currently a legal consultant for Vietnamese people in Japan, has assessed that the relationship between Vietnam and Japan has maintained a good development pace in recent years.

Politics Vietnam-Japan ties thriving despite pandemic: Ambassador The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership has been developing more solidly and practically than ever, even against the backdrop of COVID-19, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has affirmed.

Politics Japan hopes to further bolster ties with Vietnam: Chief Cabinet Secretary Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will visit Japan next week, becoming the first foreign leader PM Kishida Fumio will host since he took office earlier last month, announced Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Matsuno Hirokazu on November 19.

Politics Order in East Sea should be built on basis of 1982 UNCLOS: int’l conference Experts at the 13th South China Sea International Conference on November 19 shared the view on the significance of building order in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).