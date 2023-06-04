Videos Ninh Binh promoting cultural values for sustainable tourism As an ancient land located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is a treasure trove of tangible and intangible cultural heritages, that enable the province to develop various forms of tourism and contribute to socio-economic development in Vietnam’s northern region.

Videos Ha Giang promoting sustainable community-based tourism Boasting jaw-dropping landscapes as well as a kaleidoscope of cultural traits, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has worked hard to sustainably develop its community-based tourism.