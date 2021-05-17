Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Republic of Korea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Boo-kyum on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and path towards socialism in Vietnam On the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils 2021-2026 (May 23), Professor, Dr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, has written an article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”

Politics Early voting held in island, remote areas Soldiers and people living and working in the island township of Truong Sa and the island communes of Sinh Ton and Song Tu Tay, in Truong Sa district of central Khanh Hoa province, went to the polls on May 16, a week ahead of the official election day, to cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics State President meets with Ho Chi Minh City’s voters State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and candidates for the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14-15 via videoconference.