Politics Foreign Minister hails Wallonie-Bruxelles’ support for Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has hailed the support of the French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) for Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry in particular over the past 25 years through projects in various fields.

Politics Foreign Minister delighted at growing ties with Japan Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has expressed his delight at the strong and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Japan ties with high political trust.

Politics Prime Minister congratulates Kuwaiti counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 18 sent congratulations to Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.