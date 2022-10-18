Politics Prime Minister congratulates Kuwaiti counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 18 sent congratulations to Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Politics Singaporean President visits VSIP Bac Ninh President of Singapore Halimah Yacob visited the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Tu Son city, the northern province of Bac Ninh, on October 18 as part of her ongoing State visit at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Party official meets with Cambodian leaders during visit to Cambodia Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, had meetings with several Cambodian leaders in Phnom Penh on October 18 during his official visit to Cambodia.

Politics Memorabilia tell stories about President Ho Chi Minh The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the National Museum of History are holding an exhibition entitled “Each Piece of Memorabilia a Story”, introducing original and unique artifacts associated with stories about President Ho Chi Minh.