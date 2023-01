Prime Ministers Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Sonexay Siphandone visit the photo exhibition in Vientiane on January 12. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao host Sonexay Siphandone visited a photo exhibition on achievements in the two countries’ economic cooperation, held in Vientiane on January 12.The display, part of PM Chinh’s official visit to Laos on January 11 - 12, was held by the Vietnam News Agency at the National Convention Centre of Laos on the sidelines of the 45th meeting of the countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee and investment cooperation conference.It showcased all-round partnership between the two countries over the past years, with a focus on finance - banking, energy, telecommunications, agriculture, and forestry.The photo include those of many Vietnamese-invested projects across Laos, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, which have contributed to local socio-economic development, job creation, and income improvement and also won high evaluation from Lao leaders and people.The exhibition aims to help the two countries’ leaders, officials, and enterprises gain a better understanding of the Vietnam - Laos special relations, particularly in economy./.